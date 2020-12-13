Former Adviser Accuses Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment

Photo : Al Bello ( Getty Images )

Lindsey Boylan, a progressive candidate for Manhattan b orough p resident, has accused New York G overnor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

In a series of tweets on Sunday , Boylan said the alleged incidents of harassment occurred when she worked as a special adviser to the governor .

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years,” Boylan wrote . “ Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

She said she wasn’t the only woman who had these experiences.

Boylan didn’t go into specifics, and tweeted that she wouldn’t be talking to members of the press about the allegations either. Nonetheless, Jezebel has reached out, and we’ll update this post if we hear back.

Cuomo has denied the allegations through his press secretary, Caitlin Girouard, who told the New York Times: “There is simply no truth to these claims.”

As the Times reports, it isn’t the first time Boylan has spoken out publicly against Cuomo. Earlier this month, in another thread of tweets, Boylan accused the governor of creating a “toxic work environment” and said that some of her colleagues were “deathly afraid” of him.

On Sunday, Boylan echoed FKA Twigs— who came forward last week with domestic abuse accusations against Shia LaBeouf— saying that, like the singer, one of her worst fears is having to “talk about and relive” the alleged harassment .

“I’m angry to be put in thi s situation at all,” Boylan said . “ That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”