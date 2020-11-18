For Kayleigh McEnany, 'Freedom' Means Having the Right to Kill Grandma at Thanksgiving

Image : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

White House Press Secretary and former covid-19-haver, Kayleigh McEnany, isn’t too concerned about covid-19 superspreader events occurring this holiday season. In fact, she thinks that the new Thanksgiving safety guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are straight out of 1984.

“I think a lot of the guidelines you’re seeing are Orwellian,” McEnany said during a Fox and Friends interview Wednesday morning. “The American people know how to protect their health. We’ve dealt with Covid for many months. But it’s Orwellian in a place like Oregon to say, ‘If you gather in numbers more than six, we might come to your house and arrest you, and you get 30 days of jail time.’”

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced a two-week “freeze” that prohibits gatherings of six or more people as well as indoor dining and gyms. Violations of this mandate could result in fines or jail time. Imprisonment is no way to tackle a pandemic, and hefty fines amid an economy busting pandemic are questionable. But fining those who brazenly violate public safety guidelines while a deadly pandemic continues to across the country is not authoritarian.

After nearly 250,000 covid-19 deaths in the United States alone, one would hope the Trump team would at least pretend to take seriously the idea of causing more carnage in the final days of the administration.

Haha.

From Politico:

At the outset of the pandemic earlier this year, the Trump administration largely delegated the coronavirus response to states and localities — a point Fox News’ Doocy pressed McEnany on as she criticized governors’ guidance. “Ultimately, didn’t the White House say, ‘Do what you want to do?’” Doocy asked. “Yeah, of course. It’s up to every state to do what they want to do, but there are consequences for those states,” McEnany replied. The American people, she added, “are a freedom-loving people. We can make good decisions. We can wash our hands, wear masks, socially distance. But we can also decide in our own personal domicile, our own home, whether we can have our family members present at any given time. That is the American way. That is freedom.”

Nothing says freedom like overcrowded ICUs, empty chairs at Christmas, and never-ending grief!

Steve Kornacki’s impact... it’s soaring. MSNBC’s board monkey made it to People’s Sexiest Men of 2020 list, rubbing elbows with Paul Mescal, Chris Evans, Maluma, and Michael B. Jordan, who graces the number one spot. Kornacki is last on the list (number 12) but that’s nothing to sniff at.

From People:

Never before have khakis and a striped tie gotten so many hot under the (Oxford) collar. The MSNBC journalist’s tireless coverage tracking the long post-election day vote tallying process earned him the title of “Chartthrob” - with celebrity fans from Chrissy Teigen to Leslie Jones - and even caused a significant spike in Gap’s khaki sales.

Is Kornacki sexy? He’s certainly cute, very good at quick maths, and has the energy of an overexcited puppy. Who doesn’t want Kornacki to frantically point at a random county in Ohio? But sexy? My colleague Hazel Cills summed this up as “Are you horny or do you just want to feel secure?” Hmm, I suppose sexy is in the eye of the beholder.

Anyway, Kornacki fancam:

Rep. Deb Haaland is being vetted for Interior secretary by President-elect Joe Biden ’s team. She was against feed The Hill

is being vetted for Interior secretary by President-elect ’s team. She was People are sending death threats to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family amidst the Georgia recount. Why? Because Trump lost and they can’t move the fuck on.

S peaking of recounts, Trump is requesting a partial recount in Wisconsin, another state he lost. [ Politico

General Services Administrator Emily Murphy is still humming and hawing over this Trump-Biden transition nonsense and apparently we’re supposed to feel sorry for her. STOP FRETTING AND START MAKING MOVES, EMILY. [ CNN

is still humming and hawing over this Trump-Biden transition nonsense and apparently we’re supposed to feel sorry for her. STOP FRETTING AND START MAKING MOVES, EMILY. [ Rudy Giuliani can’t stop being a massive fucking weirdo, references Mickey Mouse in voter fraud hearing. [ Daily Beast

can’t stop being a massive fucking weirdo, references Mickey Mouse in voter fraud hearing. [ A dash of good news for asylum seekers:

Just a nice thing, courtesy of Rep. Cori Bush:

Rep. Ilhan Omar is fed the fuck up:

