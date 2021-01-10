Area Social Network Fucked for the Time Being

Photo : Olivier Douliery/AFP ( Getty Images )

After getting banned from nearly every major social media network for trying to incite a coup (who can relate!), Donald Trump now seems poised to lose one of the last digital platforms he has left.



Amazon has notified Parler, a social network with a staunchly conservative userbase that styles itself as a “safe haven” for free speech (i.e., easily disprovable conspiracy theories, intentional disinformation, fascist rhetoric, and calls for organized white supremacist violence), that it will remove the platform from its cloud-hosting site by weekend’s end, BuzzFeed News reports.

The move—which came shortly after Google and Apple removed the app from their respective app stores, per TechCrunch—will make Parler completely inoperable until it can find a new server to host itself on.

“Recently, we’ve seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms,” reads the email from Amazon Web Services’ trust and safety team to Parler chief policy officer Amy Peikoff. “It’s clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service.”

Parler CEO Mark Matze remained somewhat optimistic in a Saturday post on his app, revealing his intentions to “rebuild from scratch.” Peikoff, however, struck a more hopeless tone in an interview with Fox News.

“This is very huge,” Peikoff said shortly after Apple removed Parler from its App Store, per The New York Times. “We’re toast.”