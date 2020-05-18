Eric Attempts to Overtake Don Jr. As the Dumbest Trump Son

Image : Associated Press

It’s fairly obvious by now that the Trump spawn have, since birth, been engaged in a fierce, ultimately futile battle to win the approval of their narcissist of a father. And while the sibling rivalry between Don Jr. and Ivanka is well-documented, it’s time we turn our attention to the boys, who this past weekend took part in their own contest to seemingly prove who is the dumbest, and therefore best, Trump son.

On Saturday, Don Jr., who is now a self-appointed “general in the meme wars” according to his Instagram profile, posted a photo calling Joe Biden a pedophile and then reiterated that claim in a tweet–though he helpfully clarified he was only “joking around.”

In an effort to garner the affection of the patriarch by making outlandish claims about his father’s opponents, that same day Eric Trump appeared on Fox News and, in an interview with Jeanine Pirro, claimed that the covid-19 pandemic is a hoax manufactured by Democrats to win the presidential election.

“You watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” Eric said to a sympathetic Pirro. “And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

Sadly for both Eric and Don Jr., their very best attempts to garner a retweet from their father failed. Who won this Trump son battle? Hard to say!

Update (10:33 a.m.): It has come to my attention that Eric did in fact win this weekend’s battle. Congrats to Eric.