Elizabeth Warren Should Make Bill Gates Cry Next

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

Elizabeth Warren is making billionaires feel some kind of way this week.



Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

When asked if he’d be willing to meet Elizabeth Warren, rich man Bill Gates said: “I’m not sure how open minded she is — or that she’d even be willing to sit down with somebody who has large amounts of money.” Uh, okay, you big baby. [ Twitter



I don’t know, he might end up crying like this guy:

Advertisement

In other Warren news, Ayanna Pressley (unsurprisingly) endorsed her today:

Sure seems like quid pro quo! [ NBC News

And it looks like Pete Buttigieg is gaining up on Elizabeth Warren in Iowa, according to a new Quinnipiac poll:

Advertisement

The New York Times is trying to convince the American people that Amy Klobuchar is funny, so maybe the right is on to something about this whole fake news thing. [ New York Times

Here’s a fun Fox News correction involving President Obama, the CIA, and “P.C. culture.” [ Fox News

Kamala Harris is proposing a bill that would extend the school day in an effort to ease the burden on working families and their children. [ Mother Jones

Also, it looks like Harris is trying to get her own Bailey!

Advertisement

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This has been Barf Bag.