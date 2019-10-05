Elizabeth Warren Campaign Fires Senior Staffer Following Allegations of 'Inappropriate Behavior'

Image : Getty

Rich McDaniel, a senior staffer on the Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign, has been fired amid allegations of “inappropriate behavior.”



Politico reports that a person familiar with the campaign says that complaints about McDaniel’s behavior did not include allegations of sexual assault. To investigate the complaints, the campaign brought in an outside firm to interview staffers outside the presence of senior campaign officials. Upon conclusion of the investigation, campaign spokesperson Kristen Orthman released an official statement announcing McDaniel’s dismissal:

“Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel,” the statement reads. “Over the same time period, the campaign retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward.”

In his own statement, McDaniel counters:

“I would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values. If others feel that I have, I understand it is important to listen even when you disagree. I wish the campaign and my colleagues well.”

McDaniel has also previously worked on campaigns for both Hillary Clinton and Senator Doug Jones of Alabama.