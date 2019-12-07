Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her ever present tennis shoes are fit, according to her doctor. Extremely fit.

Dr. Beverly Woo, who has been Warren’s primary care doctor since 1999, released a one-page letter this week discussing the extremely fit candidate. Warren is 70 years old, is 5'8" and 129 pounds, has an underactive thyroid treated with medication (her only medication) , gets regular mammograms with no worrying results, has low blood pressure and low heart rate as well as normal blood sugar and healthy cholesterol levels, the AP reported. “She exercises regularly and follows a healthy diet despite her very busy schedule,” Woo, who works at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, wrote in the letter.

Warren has been sartorial refreshing as she always seems to be in tennis shoes while giving speeches at rallies and on the selfie line. It makes sense because apparently the senator tries to walk at least seven miles each day while listening to audio books or making phone calls ! Gotta take a “Google Earth always takin’ pics” stance and be ready for activity at a moment’s notice.

She’s the first Democratic presidential candidate in the 70+ category to release details of her health. “There are no medical conditions or health problems that would keep her from fulfilling the duties of the President of the United States,” Woo wrote.