Eight States Have Now Reached Biden's Covid Vaccination Goal for Summer

A steadily growing number of people in the United States are now fully vaccinated against covid-19, no thanks to Rand Paul and his no-plans-to -get -inoculated ass.

Rhode Island became the 8th state to have administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 70% of its adult residents, CNN reported on Saturday, joining Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Vermont, and New Hampshire in having done so.

While that’s certainly promising, it’s unclear when or even if we’ll see that level of mass inoculation nationwide despite Pres. Joe Biden’s arguably ambitious goal of getting 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4. Only 49% of the adults across the U.S. have received at least one shot, CNBC reports, while only 39% are fully vaccinated.

On the bright side, though, the number of new cases has dropped to its lowest levels since June, The New York Times says, with fewer than 30,000 new cases reported daily. Covid-related deaths have also been dropping, the paper notes.

Nearly 33 million coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 586,793 deaths.