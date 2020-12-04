Dr. Fauci's Bonkers Workday Schedule Includes Just 10 Minutes to Piss

Image : AL DRAGO/ROBERTO SCHMIDT ( Getty Images )

Dr. Anthony Fauci has accepted President-elect Biden’s invitation to be his chief medical adviser and member of the covid-19 response team, an offer he reportedly accepted without a moment’s hesitation.

During a Friday morning interview with the Today show, Fauci said, “Oh, absolutely. I said yes right on the spot.”

Perhaps Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is just thirsty for some competence. His current boss, President Trump, has spent a majority of the covid-19 pandemic undermining Fauci left and right. During a November 2 rally in Pennsylvania, a sea of Trump supporters chanted “fire Fauci!” to which Trump replied, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until after the election … he’s a nice man, but he’s been wrong on a lot.” In October, following a 60 Minutes interview in which Fauci said he wasn’t surprised a mask-skeptic like Trump contracted covid-19, the president called Fauci a “disaster” and said, “people are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.”

It’s worth pointing out that Fauci hasn’t actually been “wrong on a lot.” Since becoming the most trusted resource amid the deadly pandemic—which has killed more than 276,000 Americans since March—Fauci has received flack from critics on the right for once insisting Americans did not need to wear masks to protect themselves from covid-19. But that comment was made in the early days of the pandemic, and Fauci wasn’t saying anything that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, and Trump’s own U.S. Surgeon General did not. When it quickly became evident that wearing masks play a vital role in reducing the spread of covid-19, Fauci became one of the loudest advocates for mask-wearing in the nation.

Luckily, the Biden administration isn’t holding that against him.

But a new boss desn’t necessarily mean that Fauci’s day-to-day will be any less hectic. According to a recent HuffPost interview with Fauci, the man’s average schedule is a fucking nightmare. In fact, the man appears to only allow himself 10 minutes to take a piss.

Here’s a snippet:

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Visited two severe COVID-19 patients under treatment at the NIH Clinical Center and their primary physicians 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Video meeting with senior National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases staff 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interview with newspaper reporter 11:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Video meeting with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, NIH Director Francis Collins, CDC Director Robert Redfield, FDA Administrator Stephen Hahn and other health officials 11:50 a.m. to 12 p.m. A bathroom break and more email 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviewed with Byron Allen for theGrio on skepticism about the vaccine among Black Americans 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. HuffPost interview 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Another television appearance

Fauci is booked and busy, and will continue to be whether Trump likes it or not.