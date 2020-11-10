Donald Trump Will Soon Join the Rest of Us Losers Who Can Be Kicked Off Twitter For 'Lying' or 'Inciting Violence'

Screenshot : Twitter

While Twitter’s policies limiting accounts that promote violence and conspiracy theories are vague and ill-enforced at best, at least they will presumably soon apply to future former president Donald Trump.



W orld leaders and public officials currently enjoy broad permissions to abuse the rules of the platform without getting banned— though in recent months they do occasionally, get a warning label, when inciting violence or posting lies. But a ccording to the Verge, as soon as Joe Biden is sworn in as the first competent president America has had in nearly four years, Twitter has confirmed that ex-president Donald Trump will have to follow the rules:

“‘Twitter’s approach to world leaders, candidates, and public officials is based on the principle that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders are saying with clear context,” a spokesperson for Twitter told the Verge. “ This means that we may apply warnings and labels, and limit engagement to certain tweets. This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions.”

Welcome down to the cheap seats, Donnie, now your chances of being held accountable for the bullshit you say are on Twitter...actually still pretty low, just based on my mentions any time I publish a blog that isn’t appropriately respectful of famous internet cats or the keto diet. [The Verge]



While Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel has publicly begged for donations to help fund Donald Trump’s jabs at voter fraud windmills, layoffs inside the RNC seem to suggest everyone knows the loser of the 2020 election is actually rotating out of office.



A recent round of layoffs at the RNC mostly consisted of members from the RNC-Trump Victory program. Insiders say these cuts were always supposed to happen post-election and a spokesperson said it was because the party has “all the resources we need for litigation and recounts.” And while I have, shockingly, never worked for the Republican party, this response seems odd for three reasons. First, when have a bunch of politicians ever not wanted money. Second, didn’t Trump’s campaign famously squander all its money weeks before the election? And finally, as CNN pointed out, last time the Republicans battled for the presidency in court, they hired more people instead of firing a bunch of them:

“In the Florida recount in 2000, the Republican National Committee dedicated large swaths of staff to Palm Beach and Florida’s 66 other counties. A similar effort is not being taken in 2020, though some RNC staffers will be sent to Georgia ahead of expected twin Senate runoffs in Georgia.”

Not to say anything positive about this garbage back full of dickwads, but I support pushing this decision even further. Fire everyone and send no one to Georgia! [CNN]

But lo, without the RNC goons passing the collection plate for him, Trump has formed a PAC to panhandle. [ New York Times

The lessons of the past four years have taught me to never hope for anything, but it seems the Affordable Healthcare Act could survive its most recent challenge in the Supreme Court . [ New York Times

could survive its most recent challenge in the . [ The White House is still giving directives to federal agencies like a bullshit teacher giving homework the last week of school before summer vacation. [ Twitter

is still giving directives to federal agencies like a bullshit teacher giving homework the last week of school before summer vacation. [ And Trump operatives at the U.S. Agency for International Development are reportedly telling government employees not to cooperate with the Biden transition like a bullshit loyalist in the last months before the end of a fascist regime. [ Washington Post

are reportedly telling government employees not to cooperate with the Biden transition like a bullshit loyalist in the last months before the end of a fascist regime. [ Lik e a bralette, Jon Osseff does not support much, but he does support Puerto Rican statehood and is not David Perdue, so close enough, I guess. [ Twitter

does not support much, but he does support Puerto Rican statehood and is not David Perdue, so close enough, I guess. [ QAnon conspiracy theorists are beginning to wonder if QAnon was actually the conspiracy all along. [ Washington Post

conspiracy theorists are beginning to wonder if QAnon was actually the conspiracy all along. [ However, 70 percent of Republicans believe in the election voter fraud conspiracy, lest anyone begin to believe again that Americans have sense. [ Politico

believe in the election voter fraud conspiracy, lest anyone begin to believe again that Americans have sense. [ The Georgia Republicans are fighting. [ Atlanta Journal Constitution

are fighting. [ Even Fox News is calling bullshit on Kayleigh McEnany’s nonsense. To borrow a phrase from Ashely Reese , not to stan interrupting women speaking at work meetings but... [ The Guardian

is calling bullshit on nonsense. To borrow a phrase from , not to stan interrupting women speaking at work meetings but... [ Kelly Loeffler may have written off the jet plane she uses primarily for visiting hot dog stands Salon

may have written off the jet plane she uses primarily for visiting And after all this hooting and hollering, Trump’s team has found just 180 ballots to contest in Arizona. [ Twitter