In what I can only guess was an attempt to avoid spending copious time with his family, Presidents Donald Trump went to Afghanistan to personally thank the troops. Trump also announced peace talks with the Taliban have begun again, according to The New York Times.

“The Taliban wants to make a deal, and we’re meeting with them,” Trump said. Trump ended peace talks in September. This was the president’s first visit to Afghanistan. Right now there are roughly 12,000 American troops stationed in Afghanistan, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Trump, in a very Trumpian use of adverbs, said peace talks will continue. “We’re going to stay until such time as we have a deal, or we have total victory, and they want to make to make a deal very badly,” the president said.

President Ashraf Ghani joined Trump in addressing the troops. Ghani called Trump “the architect” of “wiping out Al Qaeda ” in Afghanistan, the Times reported. Sure.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.