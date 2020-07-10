Donald Trump Very Proud That He 'Aced' a Cognitive Test That Likely Asked Him to Identify a Drawing of a Lion

Image : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

On Thursday night, as the number of new covid-19 cases in the United States hit a daily record, Donald Trump called into Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show to... brag about passing a test that likely asked him to identify animals like a lion. According to Trump, he “aced” that test, a show of incredible mental acuity that doctors found both surprising and “unbelievable.”



Hannity and Trump were talking about Joe Biden, and specifically Biden’s recent claim that he is “constantly tested” for signs of mental decline.

“He meant the covid test, the covid test, he didn’t mean cognitive, he meant covid,” Trump replied.



“No, he said cognitive, I’m pretty sure,” Hannity said. (Hannity, for once, is right!)

“He didn’t mean that, because you know, you don’t have those tests at offer,” Trump responded. “I think he was confused by the question and the words and everything else, he didn’t mean that, because he hasn’t taken any cognitive tests, because he couldn’t pass one.”

Then Trump revealed that he himself took a cognitive test not too long ago. “I actually took one very recently when, I uh, when I was, you know, the radical left was saying, ‘Is he all there? Is he all there?’ And I proved I was all there, because I aced it, I aced the test.” Trump said. “And he should take the same exact test, a very standard test. I took it at Walter Reed Medical Center in front of doctors and they were very surprised. They said, ‘That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anyone do what you just did.’”

As the Washington Post noted, we don’t know what Trump’s latest test involved. But in 2018, he took the grueling Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 10-minute test that in the words of the Post “asks patients to identify animals in pictures, draw a clock, and perform basic word-recall exercises.” According to the White House physician at the time, Trump got a perfect score, and was “very sharp” and “very articulate.”