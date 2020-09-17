Donald Trump Unveils ‘Patriotic Education’ Program to Undo the ‘Child Abuse’ of Teaching Kids Racism Exists

Image : Oliver Contreras-Pool ( Getty Images )

On Thursday, Donald Trump pulled himself away from Twitter for a few brief moments to speak at the White House History Conference on the topic of American history and pedagogy, two things he knows very little about. Trump slurred throughout the entire event, perhaps out of drunkenness or just a bad denture day. He used the moment as a chance to hit at all his usual enemies, railing, once again, against the removal of Confederate statues. Trump also accused the “radical left” of attempting to bully the American people into “turning their back on their heritage and even their way of life,” which is precisely what we’re trying to do, but rude that he would make it sound like a bad thing.

But the wildest shit that tripped over his teeth and stumbled out of his mouth, was the assertion that the left was mounting a “cultural revolution,” designed to “overthrow the American revolution,” leaving the suggestion of something connivingly Maoist wafting through the air. Trump went on to announce a new initiative, named the 1776 Commission, that will provide a fascist-lite “patriotic education” of American history. This sounds very much like the already sanitized version of facts kids are currently learning about the racist founding fathers who built a nation that is still pretty fucking racist.

Trump also explained that attempts to shift the curriculum for accuracy should be considered “child abuse.”

You know, back in my day abuse meant getting hit, but I guess these delicate new breeds of children will be deeply scarred by having to learn the real version of American history. [C-SPAN]



Olivia Troye, a senior advisor to Vice President Pence for two years, has come out as a Biden supporter, the Washington Post reports. Troye, who worked on the coronavirus response task force, said she would be voting for Joe Biden as a direct result of Trump’s handling of the pandemic which she characterized as a “flat out disregard for human life.”

In an interview with the Post Troye explained that Trump’s “attacks against people in his administration trying to do the work, as well as the promulgation of false narratives and incorrect information of the virus have made this ongoing response a failure.” Troye’s concerns were dismissed by the White House and chalked up to the rantings of a disgruntled former employee.

A disgruntled employee who wants him out, and joins a long roster of people who feel the same. [Washington Post]