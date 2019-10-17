Don Jr. Finally Understands Himself and His Place in the World

On Sean Hannity’s show Wednesday night, Donald Trump Jr., the sad boy Kendall Roy of the Trump clan, accidentally got a little too real about his relationship with his father and general place in life.

While discussing Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings during the Obama administration , Hannity said that Hunter’s successes abroad were a way for other countries to “buy favor with the father.”

Advertisement

“Of course they are!” Trump agreed. “When they’re the father and your son’s entire career is dependent on that, they own you. Sean, that’s what it is.”

Oof!

Aside from the cognitive dissonance of the son of Donald Trump critiquing anyone benefiting from nepotism, the most painful part of this is that Don Jr. doesn’t realize that he’s talking about himself.

Advertisement

Therapy, it helps!