Don Jr. Continues to Be an Incredibly Dangerous and Dumb Man

Conservative goons, our president and his large adult son included, have seized on blaming the rebellions in cities around the country as the product of radical leftists and “ANTIFA,” groups that exist but not quite in the ways that they think. But it turns out that at least one white nationalist group was masquerading as “ANTIFA” online, and they were recently exposed—though not before Don Jr. fell for their misinformation .

As CNN reported, the fake Twitter account @ANTIFA_US was in fact created by Identity Evropa, a white nationalist group that helped plan the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville that has since rebranded itself as the American Identitarian Movement. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the group “is at the forefront of the racist ‘alt-right’s’ effort to recruit white, college-aged men and transform them into the fashionable new face of white nationalism.”

But if they’ve been somewhat successful in infiltrating more mainstream conservative spaces, what they’re very bad at is pretending to be antifa . Just take the tweet that Don Jr. shared with his Instagram followers, which is the very tweet that got them banned and led to their unmasking. It read, “ALERT Tonight’s the night, Comrades Tonight we say ‘F**k The City’ and we move into the residential areas... the white hoods.... and we take what’s ours #BlacklivesMaters #F**kAmerica.”

If you read this wild mishmash of misspelled words and thought to yourself that it reads as if it were written by a cop who saw V for Vendetta exactly once in his parent’s basement as a pimply teen, you would be right! (Assuming that anyone with anti-fascist politics would also be unable to type the word “fuck” should have been the first sign that something was a little off here.)

But Don Jr. seized upon the tweet, sharing a screenshot of it on his Instagram account in a since-deleted post. “Absolutely insane,” he wrote in the caption, according to CNN. He added, “Just remember what ANTIFA really is. A Terrorist Organization! They’re not even pretending anymore.”

The obvious joke here is that they were in fact pretending. It’s easy to laugh at how incredibly dumb Don Jr. is—it’s less easy to laugh when his father is using the same exact arguments to go to war against the American people.