Doing Great

On Saturday, Trump campaign surrogates hosted a press conference at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. No, not the fancy hotel in Center City, one of over 100 such upscale establishments found and renowned all around the world, but Four Seasons Total Landscaping, which, according to journalist Katelyn Burns at Vox, is “a 27-year-old, woman-owned company” found in the city’s far northeastern reaches. That’s incredible. Congrats to women, or at least congrats to woman, but no congrats to the Trump campaign because wait I’m sorry what.

The venue choice for the event—in which Trump’s personal lawyer and former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani, called attention to alleged examples of voter fraud in an attempt to undermine his client’s loss in the 2020 presidential election to president-elect Joe Biden—was apparently intentional. Trump surrogates at campaign events held in more central, Democrat-heavy parts of the Pennsylvania city have found themselves drowned out by pro-Biden protesters, The New York Times reports. That’s why this made sense. It was intentional and made sense.