- Former New York City mayor and current very bad lawyer for President Trump can’t seem to find himself any friends who aren’t in trouble with the feds. Last week, two men associated with Giuliani were indicted for allegedly making illegal campaign contributions to politicians and pro-Trump political action committees. On Wednesday, a Florida man named in the indictment flew into New York to turn himself in. Giuliani maintains that he has no idea what’s going on! Reassuring! [Politico]
- Want to read a wacky letter President Trump wrote to President Erdogan of Turkey? Of course you do:
- Apparently President Trump had a “meltdown” during a meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. They were meant to discuss Syria and Turkey:
- The Trump administration is determined to denaturalize immigrants who have become U.S. citizens. [The Prospect]
- General Motors and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative agreement. [Detroit Free Press]
- And here’s an absolutely batshit story about a medical debt collection scheme that has rocked a small Kansas town. [ProPublica]
- Drop out, Biden!
- And speaking of 2o2o, you know how Pete Buttigieg sounded like a pharma executive during Tuesday night’s debate? Well, here’s a little history of him flip-flopping on the issue:
- Fox News picked the wrong guy to interview at the diner!
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
