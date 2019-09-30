Did You See Stephen Miller Get Yelled at?

Screenshot : Fox News

Stephen Miller, who somehow has a girlfriend and is still normal bald, got yelled at this weekend by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, which is truly the only reason to ever host this weenie on cable news.



In Sunday’s interview, Miller defended Donald Trump against the whistleblower complaint that has led to the opening of an impeachment inquiry. “I know the difference between a whistleblower and a deep state operative,” Miller said, adding: “This is a deep state operative, pure and simple.” But what he calls the “deep state” seems to just be government officials engaging in the time-honored tactic of leaking news to the press, as well as report possible crimes? More should try it!

Advertisement

Wallace, for his part, was not having it, and the interview got increasingly heated. “With all due respect, this is an exercise in obfuscation. Why did the president go against his own Pentagon and State Department?” Wallace asked during one particularly spicy exchange , in which they engaged in the other time-honored tactic of men yelling over each other.

“There’s a tone of judgment in all of your questions, so yes, you are admonishing,” Miller sniped petulantly. He then added, astonishingly, “The president is the whistleblower here,” Miller said.

If you can stomach looking at Miller smirk for almost 15 excruciating minutes, you can watch the full interview below:

