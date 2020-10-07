Did Y'all See That?

Screenshot : MSNBC

During Wednesday night’s Vice Presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, a big ass house fly landed on Pence’s head. The fly made itself comfortable while Pence extolled the virtues of law enforcement and denied the prevalence of systematic racism.

It was an easy mistake for the fly to make, as Pence does, in fact, resemble a reanimated corpse.

The fly eventually departed, but not before winning the hearts of Americans everywhere.