Department of Homeland Security Escalates Its War on Children

Image : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

After the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s nefarious plan to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that provides a path to citizenship for undocumented children, last month, the mustache-twirling villains at the Department of Homeland Security retreated to their plotting cave in order to workshop ideas around new ways to antagonize kids. And the answer was diabolically simple: just ignore what the Supreme Court told them to do and pretend-read the decision.

Advertisement

As of today, the DHS will no longer be accepting new DACA applications and will limit renewals to one year from two as it finds new approaches to scrap the program completely, according to a memorandum released by the department. And though a federal judge literally just ordered them to continue accepting applications and this move is sure to land them back in court, the White House continues to insist that the program is “winding down,” even as it appears the fight for DACA is heating up:

“When the administration next acts on DACA, it will be the basis of the comprehensive review of the substantive legal and legal policy justifications offered for winding down the program,” an anonymous White House official told CNN.

Advertisement

The memorandum further explained that ending programs to help children will send a clear message to the rest of the world: The U.S. hates children. Keep them away:

“Concern that the existence of a program like DACA may send mixed messages about DHS’s intention to consistently enforce immigration laws as Congress has written them” the memorandum reads. “And concern that the existence of a program like DACA may encourage individuals to take a perilous journey to this country, needlessly endangering children.”

G/O Media may get a commission Sunshine Vibe by Satisfyer Buy for $55 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code INVENTORY

Next up in the White House’s war on kids will be sending the ones that are still here to public school during a pandemic, because needlessly endangering children is perhaps the last area in which the U.S. still excels. [CNN]