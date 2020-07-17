Cute: Trump and Pence Are Still Trying to Convince Us That Biden Is a Radical Leftist

Image : Evan Vucci ( AP )

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

Joe Biden is a no-frills moderate Democrat. It’s a trait some find reassuring in the Democrat slated to compete against President Trump in November, and it’s a trait others find disappointing, at a time when the need for systematic change is evident. But at the moment, Biden is performing well in the polls and Republicans are freaking out. And what do Republicans do when they freak out? Lie... more than usual.

It’s why Trump and Vice President Pence are desperate to paint Biden as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, a radical leftist taking pointers from Bernie Sanders and The Squad when really he’s playing it just as safe as he has been for months . But why let facts get in the way when there’s an election to win?

The Fox News Sunday Twitter account posted a teaser of an interview between President Trump and Chris Wallace that will air on Sunday. In it, Wallace pushes back against Trump’s assertion that Biden wants to defund the police, a position Biden adamantly doesn’t hold.

“It’s gotten totally out of control,” Trump said regarding violence in so-called Democrat-run cities. “And it’s really because they want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police.”



“Sir, he does not,” Wallace said.

“Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders,” Trump said, referring to a list of progressive proposals drafted by a Sanders-Biden unity task force.

“And it says nothing about defunding the police,” Wallace said.

“Oh really?” Trump said. “It says abolish, it says defund. Let’s go. Get me the charter, please.”

Wallace is right: There’s nothing in the charter about defunding the police, unfortunately.



Meanwhile, Pence spent Friday warning that Biden is going to turn America into a socialist hellscape.

From The Hill:

“It’s not so much whether America will be more conservative or more liberal, more Republican or Democrat, more red or blue. It’s whether America remains America,” Pence said in Wisconsin, framing the upcoming election as a “two paths” vote that will determine the country’s fate. “Joe Biden would set America on a path of socialism and decline,” Pence told the crowd at Ripon College, describing the Democratic candidate and former vice president as “a Trojan horse for a radical agenda.”

Same ol’ same ol’ from Republicans, but it’s particularly funny when these charges are thrown at... well, Joe Biden. They fall completely flat, especially considering the fact that the focus of their boogeyman tactics is just some old white Catholic man, not a black dude with a funny name or one of the most controversial women in American politics. No wonder they’re trying to use Sanders (scary lefty Jewish dude) and The Squad (a bunch of black and brown progressives) to pump up the fear factor.

Who is buying this shit?



In some international news, can we talk about Canada for a second? The Guardian reports that a vandalized monument honoring Nazi soldiers (???) is being investigated by local authorities as a hate crime.

Any reasonable person might consider s pray painting Nazi monuments to be a public service , but apparently no such adequate citizens exist in the police force of Oakville in Ontario, Canada.

From The Guardian:

Around 21 June, the words “Nazi war monument” were spray-painted on to a cenotaph commemorating soldiers in the 14th SS Division in an Ontario cemetery, the Ottawa Citizen reported. [...] Regional police have said they were treating the graffiti as a “hate-motivated” incident – but declined to release the wording of the message. The 14th division was made up of Ukrainian nationalists who joined the Nazis during the second world war. Members of the division are believed to have murdered Polish women and children, as well as Jewish people. Because of their role in Ukrainian nationalism, however, the soldiers have been commemorated by at least two diaspora communities in Canada. It is against the law in Canada to make a public statement which “incites hatred against any identifiable group”. According to police, the “incident occurred to a monument and the graffiti appeared to target an identifiable group”, Constable Steve Elms told the Ottawa Citizen.

Nazis are a protected class in Canada now? Please yeet me off this fucking planet already.