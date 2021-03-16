Cuomo’s Crew of Hypothetical Allies Is Dwindling By the Minute

Photo : John Minchillo ( AP )

During an interview on Tuesday night, President Biden said that if the investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirms that the sexual harassment allegations made against him are true, the governor should resign. That’s right folks—the President, who has been accused of sexual assault, decided that it was both appropriate and good for him to weigh in on the political career of a governor who is currently being accused of sexual harassment. I can’t help but wonder who thought this was a good idea, and whether they will still have a job in a week from now.

In the ABC exclusive interview, Biden told George Stephanopoulos that if the claims against Cuomo are found to be true, there’s a chance that the governor could face criminal prosecution as well. He declined to comment on whether Cuomo could be an effective governor, instead choosing to leave that to the judgment of New York state legislators—a number of who, including Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, have already called for the governor’s resignation.

“Here’s my position, and it’s been my position since I wrote the violence against women act,” Biden said to Stephanopoulos. “A woman should be presumed [to be] telling the truth, and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward, number one. But there should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true.”

..... Honestly, the blog writes itself.

I t’s certainly bold of Biden to weigh in on the allegations against Cuomo , considering his best response to the allegations that he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide Tara Reade in 1993 was to claim that because he was unable to find any records of a complaint Reade says she filed about the incident at the time , the rest of her story couldn’t possibly be true.

As the number of former staffers coming forward to accuse the New York governor of sexual harassment has continued to grow in recent weeks, Cuomo and his supporters have turned to an increasingly absurd collection of responses in order to deflect blame from the governor—most recently, through an odd, racist, and completely ahistorical attempt to compare Cuomo to Emmett Till. It’s clear they’re getting desperate, and it’s even possible that Biden joining the chorus of high-profile Democratic leaders calling for the New York governor to resign could get Cuomo to actually consider stepping down.