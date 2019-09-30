Crime Time (Down Under)

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

Cry time to get your week started right. (By crying.)



Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

The president reportedly tried to pressure the Australian prime minister to help him gather information intended to discredit the Mueller investigation: “The discussion with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia shows the extent to which Mr. Trump sees the attorney general [William Barr] as a critical partner in his goal to show that the Mueller investigation had corrupt and partisan origins, and the extent that Mr. Trump sees the Justice Department inquiry as a potential way to gain leverage over America’s closest allies.” Oi! [ New York Times



Amy Klobuchar isn’t much of a golfer, but she tried it once and maybe killed a duck? [ CNN/Twitter

Mitch McConnell understands the basic mechanics of how impeachment works and isn’t afraid to say it! [ Axios

Rudy Guiliani’s former colleagues at the Department of Justice think he’s a crime guy. [ NBC News

Jeff Flake remains useless. [ Politico

Attorneys for the CIA whistleblower fear for their client’s safety. [ HuffPost

I wonder why they feel that way? [ CNN

Since the president is handling this so responsibly? [ Axios

Mark, thanks:

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.