Crime Guy Roger Stone Is Now Officially a Crime Guy

Donald Trump’s buddy and all-around bad dude Roger Stone is now officially a Crime Guy! He was found guilty, among other charges, of lying to Congress about his contacts with WikiLeaks, and will be sentenced in February. [ BuzzFeed

How long can you watch this video of Donald Trump talking about Friday’s impeachment hearing without wanting to spear your eyeballs out with a butter knife?

Trump also released a new transcript of his first call on April 21 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which oddly does not include any talk of corruption as the previous White House official readout of the call mentioned, but does include Trump talking about how “Ukraine was always very well represented” in the Miss Universe pageant. [ CNN Twitter

More people are, in fact, feeling the Bern.

Elizabeth Warren released a plan that proposes a transition phase for Medicare for All, which, hmmmm. [ Washington Post

Here’s yet another reason that Pete Buttigieg deeply, deeply sucks. [ The Intercept

*Chef’s kiss*

In a very rare move, the Texas parole board has unanimously recommended that Governor Greg Abbott halt the execution of Rodney Reed, scheduled for Wednesday. [ Texas Tribune

Some good news for trans students in a school district in Illinois. [ WGN9

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

