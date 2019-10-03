Crime Guy Openly Admits He Wants to Do More Crimes

Image : Getty

Is it just me, or did someone’s face sit under a broiler for too long?

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Wow, does he even want to be president anymore?

And now we find out that Vice President Mike Pence’s top national security advisor was also on the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. You also do not have to read between the lines to figure out that Pence’s aides and Trump’s aides are clearly fighting. According to “White House officials,” Pence “would have received the detailed notes of the president’s call in his briefing book” the day after the call took place, yet “officials close to Pence insist that he was unaware of Trump’s efforts to press Zelensky for damaging information about Biden and his son.” Now is a nice time to remind ourselves that third in line for the presidency is the Speaker of the House. [ Washington Post



Biden will not be destroyed! [ CNN

Meanwhile, a seemingly wasted Corey Lewandoski got on cable news to try and defend his former boss:

Remember when Trump tweeted out a video featuring Nickelback in an effort to own the Bidens? That video has been removed, sadly, for violating copyright. [ NBC News

But this still exists:

In non-impeachment news, Trump signed an executive order that he originally wanted titled “Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction” that sure sounds like it’s continuing the privatization of Medicare! [ NPR

Elizabeth Warren has released her plan to give workers more power and revive organized labor, and it’s already drawn support from progressive labor leaders like Sara Nelson. [ Splinter

Bernie Sanders will be at the October 15 Democratic debate, after getting surgery to fix a blocked artery. [ Politico

This is incredibly alarming and fucked up. [ New York Times

This is pretty cool. [ Los Angeles Times

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

