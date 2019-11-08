Cowardly President Never Met With Hero Dog

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

President Trump likes to think of himself as a man of his word, but I’d like to point out that he said that Conan, the dog who helped take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, would be visiting the White House this week. It is the end of the week, and the hero dog has made nary an appearance. This means that either Trump is afraid

A senior White House official told Congress that President Trump definitely sought quid pro quo regarding Ukraine. [ Washington Post

And on that note, Former National Security Advisor John “Warstache” Bolton has some tea. [ Politico

Border Patrol agents are denying asylum to asylum-seekers at staggering rates. [ Buzzfeed News

A voting site in North Carolina forced a transgender woman to show I.D.[ WSOCTV

According to a lawsuit, Rep. Jim Jordan shrugged off an incident of sexual misconduct that was reported to him in the ‘90s while he was an assistant coach at Ohio State University. [ NBC

Jordan has also been tapped by the House Minority Leader to grill witnesses during next week’s impeachment hearings. Busy bad man! [ NBC

Mike Pence is delusional:

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

That... is his only tweet so far today. I don’t know either.

