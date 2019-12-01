Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is begging for donations to keep his campaign going. Again.

On an appearance on Face The Nation on CBS on Sunday, Booker implored people that if they like his message, their donations are necessary. For a campaign that is resonating, sure seems like a long ask!

Advertisement

Host John Dickerson asked the junior senator if his presidential campaign is “facing a do or die moment” because Booker hasn’t qualified for the next Democratic primary debate on Dec. 19.

Booker had a long-winded was of saying yes, his campaign is on its last legs, before the Dec. 12 debate qualifying deadline :

“It- it- it is facing one of those moments where — and people have responded to this before — that if you want me in this race, if you want my voice and message, which is resonating, then I need help. We need people to go to corybooker.com and contribute so that we can do what I see a lot of the billionaires in the race now doing, which is just running non-stop ads to boost their- their poll numbers. I’m not taking corporate PAC money. I’m not taking a lot of the money- I’m- I’m running on individual contributions, and that’s what we’re going to need to keep doing.”

Booker has met the donor threshold but has not met the polling qualifications, according to NBC News’ tally. Thus far, in alphabetical order, former Vice President Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Bernie Sanders have qualified, NBC News reported.

This isn’t the first time Booker has begged for donations to keep the campaign going for a little bit longer. In September, a campaign memo told staffers that the campaign needed nearly $2 million to keep it going.