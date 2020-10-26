Congratulations to Rand Paul, Who Has a Particularly Stupid Coronavirus Idea Involving Seniors and a Cruise Ship

Image : Tom Williams/AFP ( Getty Images )

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in states around the country, and hospitals in El Paso, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and other cities around the country are reporting being thissss close to being overwhelmed by covid patients. But we can always count on Senator Rand Paul to say some truly dumb shit about covid-19 and the pandemic.



Via the Daily Beast:

“I’m not telling you not to wear a mask,” Paul said at a rally for Nick Freitas, a Republican candidate for Congress in central Virginia, which was streamed on Freitas’ Facebook page. “The cloth masks… I’m just telling you the truth, they don’t work. Ninety-seven percent of viruses go through a cloth mask.”

Huh? Where’s CNN’s Daniel Dale when you need him???!?

Paul also had this incredibly unworkable suggestion for how to safely staff indoor spaces where the virus is easily transmitted: J ust get recovered covid-19 patients to work in restaurants and cruise ships! Again, via the Daily Beast:

The Kentucky senator also offered a vision of how the country might adapt to the virus: staffing restaurants and cruise ships with people who have already had COVID-19, arguing that their assumed immunity from the virus would make such situations far safer. “If I owned a restaurant, I’d have a whole wing for senior citizens or for anybody who is worried about getting sick, and I would say, all my servers have already had it,” Paul told the crowd. “If I had a cruise ship... everybody would have had the infection that works on the boat.”

Fortunately for Rand Paul but unfortunately for us, Anthony Fauci was not present at this rally to call him an idiot to his face.

Well here’s Jared Kushner of all people, whose daddy bought him his place at Harvard and whose daddy-in-law allows him to play at politics, spewing some racist nonsense about how Black people just don’t want to work and that’s why they’re not “successful.” That’s my translation at least of the many words that came out of his mouth, which were: “One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems they’re complaining about. But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Sidenote: I still can’t believe the Trumps went with the name Platinum Plan, as if they’re peddling a hugely dumb pyramid scheme.

ICYMI or were smart and didn’t watch Donald Trump on 60 Minutes last night and instead read a good book while eating a cheeseburger and fries and then went to bed at a reasonable hour, with your bad dog nestled by your side.

Hey look who doesn’t have a spine and only cares about Republicans cementing minority rule for decades to come!

Mittens isn’t the only one—Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski also plans on voting to confirm Amy Coney Barrett during the Senate vote later tonight. [ CNN

also plans on voting to confirm during the Senate vote later tonight. [ Nancy Pelosi promises to be Speaker of the House, forever. [ Politico

promises to be Speaker of the House, forever. [ Women in Poland are protesting a draconian and horrifying new anti-abortion ruling that “outlaws about 98 percent of the abortions that take place in Poland.” [ Washington Post

are protesting a draconian and horrifying new that “outlaws about 98 percent of the abortions that take place in Poland.” [ C’mon, Georgia!!! [ Atlanta Journal-Constitution