Chris Cuomo Shares Terrifying Ballet-Themed Coronavirus Fever Dream Featuring Brother Andrew

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefing became a family affair Thursday when he was joined by his brother Chris, CNN host and recently diagnosed covid-19 patient.



Chris Cuomo, reporting live from his basement, let his brother and viewers know that, while feverish and lonely, he’s “doing pretty well, all things considered.” But he’s not loving what the fever is doing for his hair. (“You look like you’ve been cutting your own hair,” Chris told Andrew. “I’ve chosen to wear a hat.”) Or, apparently, his dreams: Chris described a fever dream he experienced after his positive diagnosis, and it was... pretty fucking weird, folks!

“It was like out of a movie,” Chris said. “I tell ya. I had hallucinations. I was seeing pop. You came to me in a dream, you had on a very interesting ballet outfit and you were dancing in the dream and you were waving a wand and saying, ‘I wish I could wave my wand and make this go away,’ and then you spun away and you danced away.”

“Well, that’s... a lot of metaphoric reality in that one,” Andrew Cuomo said, trying to stifle a laugh. “I thank you for sharing that with us. It was... kind of you.”

Andrew added that the fever has obviously impacted Chris’s mental capacity. Ha ha. Just bros being bros, am I right? Anyway, when are we getting a rent suspension, Andrew? Don’t make me send Rebecca.