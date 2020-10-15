Chris Christie Thinks Coronavirus Is Serious Now That He's Contracted It

Photo : Joshua Roberts / Stringer ( Getty Images )

On Thursday, Chris Christie released a statement urging the public to take the covid-19 seriously and advocating for every American to “wear a mask in public, appropriately socially distance and to wash your hands frequently every day.” The former New Jersey governor tested positive for covid-19 after hosting Trump’s debate preparation sessions and attending the September 26th Rose Garden event honoring Judge Amy Coney Barrett—an event that Dr. Fauci last week called a “superspreader event” in light of how few attendees were seen wearing masks.

In a statement, Christie shared his experience with the virus, saying:

“I believed that when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that and I and many others underwent every day. I was wrong. I was wrong to not wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the President and the rest of the team.”

After announcing his diagnosis, Christie checked himself into the Morristown Medical Center on October 3rd and spent seven days in the intensive care unit. Christie, who was at heightened risk of experiencing covid-19 complications because of his asthma, has now recovered from his illness thanks to an antibody cocktail.

“No one should be happy to get the virus and no one should be cavalier about being infected or infecting others,” Christie said. “It is something to take very seriously. The ramifications are wildly random and potentially deadly.”

Welp, it only took 200,000 deaths for him to realize that a global pandemic could potentially kill people! How reassuring.