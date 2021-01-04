Can We Just Impeach This Motherfucker Again

Image : Al Drogo ( Getty Images )

Over the weekend, outgoing loser president Donald Trump tried to pressure Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him enough votes to overturn the election results in the state. If attempting to manufacture votes isn’t a crime that deserves some very serious consequences, what is even the point of having laws?

Perhaps it is time to impeach the motherfucker once again? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez certainly thinks so! As she told reporters on Sunday, “I absolutely think it’s an impeachable offense, and if it was up to me, there would be articles on the floor quite quickly.” She added, “He’s attacking our very election.”

And so does the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (good luck with that, truly). “While the logistics of holding impeachment proceedings in the final two weeks of a presidency are admittedly hard to pull off, if this isn’t impeachable conduct, then literally nothing is,” wrote CREW’s executive director Noah Bookbinder in a statement. “Congress must act immediately.”

After all, Trump’s call to Raffensperger, according to the New York Times, “raised the prospect that Mr. Trump may have violated laws that prohibit interference in federal or state elections.” But did he break any sort of law? It sure seems like it! Via Slate:

Aside from being impeachable conduct, Trump’s actions likely violate federal and Georgia law. A federal statute makes it a crime when one “knowingly and willfully … attempts to deprive or defraud the residents of a State of a fair and impartially conducted election process, by … the procurement, casting, or tabulation of ballots that are known by the person to be materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent under the laws of the State in which the election is held.” A Georgia statute similarly provides that a “person commits the offense of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud in the first degree when, with intent that another person engage in conduct constituting a felony under this article, he or she solicits, requests, commands, importunes, or otherwise attempts to cause the other person to engage in such conduct.”

In response to Trump’s pathetic attempt to once again steal the election, two Democrats in Congress, Representatives Ted Lieu and Kathleen Rice, are now demanding that the FBI open a criminal investigation. “As members of Congress and former prosecutors, we believe Donald Trump engaged in solicitation of, or conspiracy to commit, a number of election crimes,” they wrote in a letter to the FBI director Christopher Wray. “We ask you to open an immediate criminal investigation into the president.” They added, “The evidence of election fraud by Mr. Trump is now in broad daylight.”

If it’s not impeachment time again, perhaps it’s time to, as the chant goes, lock him up?