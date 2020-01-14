Can a Woman Win? There's Only One Way to Fucking Find Out

Look, no one wants Mommy Liz and Daddy Bern to fight. They both love America very much and want what’s best for us. And what is best for us is to stop endlessly speculating over whether a woman can win the presidency and seeing if primary voters think a woman can win the presidency.

This week, just in time to stir up debate drama, CNN reported that Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren over a private 2018 dinner that he didn’t think a woman could win the presidency. Bernie doesn’t remember it that way, and Liz doesn’t want to fight about it. However, when pressed, Warren did use her time at the January 14 debates to point out that she is one of only two candidates to beat an incumbent in the past 30 years, and the other candidate to do so is also a woman:

“But look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and it’s time for us to attack it head-on,” Warren said. “I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning record. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage: Collectively, they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.”

Advertisement

After a brief squabble about when 1990 was, the estranged couple seemed to at least agree that women can hypothetically be president. Now let’s please get on with the business of seeing if a woman can actually save us from our shitty stepdad of a president.