BREAKING: Lindsey Graham Thinks Impeachment Trial Bad

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Lindsey Graham wants nothing more than for the nation to heal... and by heal, he means do what Lindsey Graham wants us to do.



So, what does he want us to do? Unsurprisingly, the Republican senator from South Carolina— whose original, now inactive Twitter account was named “@GrahamBlog” for some reason—thinks that the Senate shouldn’t go forward with the impeachment trial of outgoing Pres. Donald Trump, the New York Post reports, because he says it will “incite further division” and delay our collective “healing.”

“ Such a gratuitous, meaningless effort … is neither worthy of our great institution, nor a service to our great N ation and the American people,” Graham wrote in a letter to incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, published Sunday on Twitter (through @LindseyGrahamSC, not @GrahamBlog [R.I.P.]) . “[Not stopping the trial ] will incite further division... [We] will be delaying indefinitely, if not forever, the healing of this great Nation if we do otherwise.”​

Advertisement

We still don’t know when said impeachment trial will take place, except that it won’t be until after Pres.-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Wednesday and Trump, who will be disqualified from holding office if the Senate convicts him of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol two weeks ago, leaves office.

Speaking of the wannabe coup, in which five people died, Graham was on Fox News today blaming it all on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He also wanted that “the first hundred days by the Biden administration [will be] the most aggressive socialized policy effort in the history of the country.” Let’s hope!