Brave: All of the Massive Corporations That Suddenly Support Democracy

Maria Sherman
Maria Sherman
coup
trump capitol riots police chevron big business democracy coca-cola verizon axe boeing bank of america seventh generation Ben and Jerry's
Illustration for article titled Brave: All of the Massive Corporations That Suddenly Support Democracy
Image: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP (Getty Images)

Welcome to the new year, just like the old year. On Wednesday afternoon, a horde of Trump supporters—emboldened by easily disproved social media conspiracy theories and an apparent admiration for fascism they’ve labeled patriotism—attempted to launch a siege on this country’s Capitol, causing destruction in their path, as Congresspeople and staff hid inside. At least five people died. It was sedition, a despicable and violent attempted coup, and it was absolutely not surprising or out of character for this nation.

What is unusual, however, is that some big brands have decided to actually release statements on this week’s harrowing events. I hope if/when they find out some of their employees were on the scene, they’ll support prosecutors in investigating all who had a role in the riots. You know, like the current President of the United States.

So, without further ado, here are a bunch of big businesses on what went down this week, and what needs to change. Inspiring! Brave! Flag!

The AXE Body Spray Tweet is something else...

Chevron, which has actively sought to influence elections:

Coca-Cola, which settled a multimillion-dollar racial discrimination lawsuit:

Verizon, which donated a pretty penny to Republican candidates in 2016:

AXE, which has a long history of misogynistic advertising, shared this ridiculous message:

Boeing, which continued to use Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes despite multiple crashes and donated to the current, Mitch McConnell-led Senate leadership:

Bank of America, which is a big sexist bro fest:

Seventh Generation, which is now owned by Unilever, the same company that owns AXE:

... And Ben & Jerry’s went off, as they always do:

Maria Sherman

Senior Writer, Jezebel. My debut book, LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands, is out now. It is also very good.

silencetheadvocate
silencetheadvocate

Screw the rest but can we talk about how awesome Ben & Jerry’s is for a bit? Both in terms of ice-cream and activism???