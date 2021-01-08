Brave: All of the Massive Corporations That Suddenly Support Democracy

Image : JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP ( Getty Images )

Welcome to the new year, just like the old year. On Wednesday afternoon, a horde of Trump supporters—emboldened by easily disproved social media conspiracy theories and an apparent admiration for fascism they’ve labeled patriotism—attempted to launch a siege on this country’s Capitol, causing destruction in their path, as Congresspeople and staff hid inside. At least five people died. It was sedition, a despicable and violent attempted coup, and it was absolutely not surprising or out of character for this nation.

What is unusual, however, is that some big brands have decided to actually release statements on this week’s harrowing events. I hope if/when they find out some of their employees were on the scene, they’ll support prosecutors in investigating all who had a role in the riots. You know, like the current President of the United States.

So, without further ado, here are a bunch of big businesses on what went down this week, and what needs to change. Inspiring! Brave! Flag!

The AXE Body Spray Tweet is something else...

Bank of America, which is a big sexist bro fest

