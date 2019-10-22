President Trump has many things named after him: buildings, a species of moth, an incomplete park along the Taconic State Parkway that is far too scenic to be associated with a bad bad man. Now, Donald Trump Jr. is getting a little taste of this honor in the form of a....... terrace.



A terrace at the Phoenix headquarters of conservative nightmare organization Turning Point USA is officially named after the number one boy of the Trump clan. The ceremony, officiated by Turning Point’s Charlie Kirk, included a ribbon-cutting in which Don Jr. wielded a giant pair of scissors.

Advertisement

Get a load of this action:

Wow! Beautiful! This patio is no skyscraper or short-lived line of steaks or animal genus, but the cement sure looks good. Sturdy!

Later that day, Trump and girlfriend (and fellow camo aficionado) Kimberly Guilfoyle were Kirk’s featured guests on his Culture War tour at Grand Canyon University. The tour is exactly what it sounds like:

Advertisement

Congratulations to all involved.