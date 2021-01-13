Biden Plans to Majorly Expand Child Tax Credit in His Relief Plan Proposal

Image : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

While the rest of us are consumed with high-stakes impeachment drama, President-elect Joe Biden is prepping to release the details of a hefty economic package that will include $2,000 stimulus payments, increased resources for coronavirus vaccine distribution, and expanded tax credits for children.



According to the Washington Post, Biden is expected to try to make good on his campaign pledge to provide $300 per month to American households for every child under 6, and $250 per month for every child between the ages of 6 and 17.

The Biden administration seems poised to attack the economic fallout from the pandemic with the vigor it requires, as opposed to Trump, who lost interest in dealing with it months ago. The incoming White House team has indicated that it will try to to pursue a bipartisan relief package first, but is open to approving the measure solely with Democratic support.

However, last week’s Capitol riots may have paved the way for an unlikely sense of unity. In a letter to Biden, Senator Marco Rubio said that he would be in favor of $2,000 stimulus checks, and is open to discussions with Democrats.

“Although I share many of my colleagues’ concerns about the long-term effects of this additional spending, we simply cannot ignore the fact that millions of working class families across the nation are still in desperate need of relief,” he wrote.



The emergency relief legislation is expected to include expanding paid family leave benefits, education funding and supplemental unemployment benefits, two sources told the Post. Later this year, Biden’s team will likely return with legislation that focuses on longer term measures like infrastructure or health care.