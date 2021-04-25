Bernie Sanders Leads Senators in Urging Joe Biden to Expand Medicare

Photo : Graeme Jennings ( Getty Images )

More than a dozen senators sent a letter to Joe Biden on Sunday urging the President to push for a number of expansions to Medicare as part of his American Families Plan, Politico reports.



Advertisement

Signed by 17 senators, including longtime Medicare expansion proponent Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the letter asks Biden to include proposals that would lower the age for Medicare eligibility, expand Medicare benefits, negotiate lower drug prices, and establish a cap on out-of-pocket Medicare expenses if implemented.

“We have an historic opportunity to make the most significant expansion of Medicare since it was signed into law,” the senators’ letter reads. “We look forward to working with you to make this a reality and, in the process, substantially improve the lives of millions of older Americans and persons with disabilities.”

