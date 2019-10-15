Bernie Sanders is:
Not ready to make nice
Not ready to back down
He’s still mad as hell, and he don’t have time
To go ‘round and ‘round and ‘round
The Vermont senator wasn’t mincing words at Tuesday’s Democratic Presidential debate. While Elizabeth Warren received some flack from her fellow candidates for not clearly stating whether or not her plan for Medicare for All would raise taxes, Sanders held nothing back in answering questions about impeachment, healthcare, and taxing billionaires out of existence.
Honestly, it’s kind of the whole point of having a debate. Fight, fight, fight!