A Supposedly Feminist Website
Elections

Bernie Sanders Is Not Ready to Make Nice

Lisa Fischer
Filed to:bernie sanders
1.8K
9
1

Bernie Sanders is:

Not ready to make nice

Not ready to back down

He’s still mad as hell, and he don’t have time

To go ‘round and ‘round and ‘round

The Vermont senator wasn’t mincing words at Tuesday’s Democratic Presidential debate. While Elizabeth Warren received some flack from her fellow candidates for not clearly stating whether or not her plan for Medicare for All would raise taxes, Sanders held nothing back in answering questions about impeachment, healthcare, and taxing billionaires out of existence.

Advertisement

Honestly, it’s kind of the whole point of having a debate. Fight, fight, fight!

Share This Story

More in bernie sanders

Sisters in Suffering: It's Jezebel's Fourth Democratic Debate Liveblog and Open Thread
Tiffany, Sad
How Was Your Week?

About the author

Advertisement

Advertisement