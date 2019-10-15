Bernie Sanders Is Not Ready to Make Nice

Bernie Sanders is:



N ot ready to make nice N ot ready to back down He’s still mad as hell, and he don’t have time To go ‘round and ‘round and ‘round

The Vermont senator wasn’t mincing words at Tuesday’s Democratic Presidential d ebate. While Elizabeth Warren received some flack from her fellow candidates for not clearly stating whether or not her plan for Medicare for All would raise taxes, Sanders held nothing back in answering questions about impeachment, healthcare, and taxing billionaires out of existence.

Honestly, it’s kind of the whole point of having a debate. Fight, fight, fight!