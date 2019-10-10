A Supposedly Feminist Website
Bernie Sanders Is a Wife Guy

Esther Wang
Image: Getty
Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
Currently writing from Texas, where Diet Dr. Pepper flows freely from the tap!

RIP, Splinter.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

  • Read all about how Jane Sanders rules the roost in her personal and political partnership with her husband, Bernard. Bernie, a wife guy! [New York Times]
  • In impeachment news, guess who else has transcripts of his calls with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky? Mike Pence, who is apparently working on releasing them. [Politico]
  • More Ukraine and Rudy Giuliani-related crime time! [Washington Post]
  • And here’s a story about the merry antics of Donald Trump, Giuliani, and then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that is not about Ukraine! [Bloomberg]
  • Ivanka’s still pretending to care about child care. [Hays Post]
  • A step in the right direction!
  • Meanwhile, this is... a step... in some direction...

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.

