Ben Sasse's Democratic Challenger Joked About Woman Staffer Having Group Sex in Campaign Text Chat

It takes a real piece of shit to out-headline Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, but here we are: the Nebraska Democrats are calling for Sasse’s Democratic challenger to drop out after he made sexually explicit jokes at the expense of a woman staffer. Great!!!!

According to the Associated Press, that nominee is one Chris Janicek, who bested seven other hopefuls for the nomination in May. Apparently, Janicek was in a group text chat with five people, including an unnamed woman on his staff. After arguing with the woman in the chat, he reportedly joked that the campaign should spend money “getting her laid,” and that “[i]t will probably take three guys.” The Associated Press says Janicek then described “in graphic detail an imagined group sex scene involving the female staffer.”

Janicek later apologized to the chat, but this is the Year of Our Lord 2020, and if you haven’t figured out by now that you cannot sexually harass your staffers, there’s no hope for you. The staffer told him as much:

“You are my boss and a candidate running for Senate, (an) office held by just 100 Americans representing approximately 330 million of her people,” she wrote. “There is zero tolerance for what you said.”

She also quit the campaign and filed a formal complaint with the party, which has since voted to withhold resources and financial support from Janicek. They’re calling for him to drop out, which he says he won’t do, so it looks like Sasse is getting another six years in office. Not that Janicek was looking at a landslide, but he could have at least had a race, had he not treated his staffer like trash. Cool.