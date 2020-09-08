Barack Obama Knows As Much About His Best Friend Joe Biden As You Do

There are a few things everyone knows about Joe Biden: He’s from Scranton, reps Delaware, loves Amtrak, enjoys an ice cream cone, and wears aviator sunglasses. This, apparently, is also the extent to what former President Barack Obama knows about him.



In a playful new campaign video, Sen. Kamala Harris chats with Obama about life on the campaign trail and the inside scoop on what it’s like to work with former Vice President Biden. While nobody is expecting the nitty-gritty about the realities of working with Biden, perhaps Obama could have offered an answer that can’t be improvised on the spot by literally anyone who was sentient during the Obama years!

“So, tell me about Joe!” Harris said. “And your relationship with Joe, and... what do I need to know? Like, what’s the thing abou t the ice cream? He loves ice cream. Tell me about that.”

“Well, listen,” Obama starts. “Ice cream is big. Pasta with red sauce, he can go deep on that. He really does like those aviator glasses. He knows he looks good in them. But, look, the main thing to know about Joe is that Joe has never lost his sense of why we do this.”

Obama went on to discuss how much Biden cares about the people he used to represent, and how he keeps the stories of people he meets on the campaign trail (and on Amtrak trains!) close to his heart. That’s nice, but... man, I could have told you that.

I’ll admit, I did not know about Biden’s affinity to pasta with red sauce, but Obama could have given us a little more to work with here. Does he have a favorite show to binge-watch? Who is Biden’s least favorite senator? What are his thoughts on “WAP”? This tea was cold and unsweetened, Barack. I guess we have to listen to Michelle Obama’s podcast for the good shit.

