Bad Bosses We Have Known

- According to recently released transcripts of her testimony, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told House impeachment investigators that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said she should tweet something nice about President Trump if she wanted to keep her job. [NBC News]
- Taxes! [CNN]
- I thought Ivanka was going to fix this one. No? [Politico]
- A white supremacist has been arrested for conspiring to bomb Colorado’s second-oldest synagogue. [Axios]
- Are you voting in New York City tomorrow? You can take a small step to help hold cops accountable by voting “yes” on ballot question 2. [Gothamist]
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
