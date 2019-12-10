Attorney General William Barr Believes the FBI Has Been Unfair to His Friend Donald Trump

Image : Getty

Just twice have I looked at anything involving the FBI and thought, “Well, that’s pretty good.” The first time, I was in the 5th grade, and I was looking at the X Files. The second was the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Attorney General and Trump Hotel patron William Barr seems to disagree with me. Despite the fact that to date all manner of Trump lawyers, advisors, and stooges have been linked to Russia based on the Mueller investigations, Barr believes the investigations were begun in “bad faith” by an FBI that has , as we all know, historically had an excellent relationship with the press and thus would launch investigations into the president solely on behalf of the America media: “I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press,” Barr told NBC News. “I think there were gross abuses … and inexplicable behavior that is intolerable in the FBI.”

He then proceeded to babble right-wing media conspiracy theories about court approved FBI surveillance: “‘From a civil liberties standpoint, the greatest danger to our free system is that the incumbent government use the apparatus of the state … both to spy on political opponents but also to use them in a way that could affect the outcome of an election,’ Barr said. He added that this was the first time in history that ‘counterintelligence techniques’ were used against a presidential campaign.”

Of all the ways the Trump presidency has made me a shell of my former self, making me side against the conspiracy theorists and with the FBI could be the one that stings the most. [NBC News]

