As the Father of Daughters, Sen. Ted Cruz Simply Had to Go on Vacation

Image : Alex Edelman ( Getty Images )

On Thursday afternoon, Senator Ted Cruz did what he does best: Threw his family under the bus to save his own ass.



In a statement, Cruz said that his daughters were the reason he took an impromptu trip down to Cancun, Mexico Wednesday evening. This, as his state lies in disarray following a devastating snowstorm that has left 23 dead and millions without electricity, heat, or clean water.

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” the statement reads. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.”

This statement came several hours after photos circulated on social media showing the Texas senator and his family at a Houston airport en route to Cancun.

Cruz’s office did not independently confirm Cruz’s trip, despite media outlets reaching out for comment. Instead, a chatty Republican source finally went on record after internet sleuths piled up damning evidence , right down to the news that Cruz booked a last-minute ticket on a flight from Cancun back to Texas.



Cruz has a well-known history of embarrassing his family. He became a fervent supporter of former President Trump even after Trump mocked Cruz’s wife’s appearance and suggested Cruz’s father helped assassinate President John Kennedy Jr. Now, he’s acting as if his daughters were the reason why he committed this massive political faux pas and not his own craven desire to get the fuck out of dodge.

His statement provided some perfunctory solidarity with struggling Texans—“our family lost heat and power too”—but Cruz is an elected official who should be cognizant of the optics. Embarking on a sunny beach getaway while his constituents are dealing with frozen pipes and brown tap water? The last thing he should be doing is going for the “my 10 and 12-year-old daughters made me do it” defense.

Cruz has reportedly contacted the Houston Police Department asking for assistance upon landing back in the United States. Looks like he’s afraid of getting his ass kicked. Someone’s going to have to be the bearer of bad news: you reap what you sow.