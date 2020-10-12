Amy Klobuchar Incisively Demonstrates How Amy Coney Barrett Hearing Is Screwing Over Americans

Senator Amy Klobuchar delivered a firm blow against the Republican Party during the nomination hearing of Amy Coney Barrett on Monday , calling the process a “sham” and deriding the rush to get President Trump’s ultra-conservative Supreme Court pick confirmed less than a month before the 2020 presidential election.



“This isn’t Donald Trump’s country, it is yours,” Klobuchar said. “This shouldn’t be Donald Trump’s judge, it should be yours.”

Klobuchar noted that polls show a majority of Americans don’t believe the Senate should prioritize Barrett’s nomination— especially as the covid-19 pandemic rages on, killing over 216,000 Americans and leaving millions infected. Unemployment is through the roof and Americans need financial relief. But the Republican party is, instead, focused on Barrett, a task made even more cynical as it becomes increasingly clear that Trump’s re-election chances continue to diminish.

“I doubt that it will be a brilliant cross-examination that will change this judge’s trajectory this week,” Klobuchar said. “No, it is you. It is you calling Republican senators and telling them enough is enough, telling them it’s personal, telling them they have their priorities wrong. So do it. And it is you, voting—even when they try to do everything to stop you—it is you making your own blueprint for the future instead of crying defeat.”

After an uninspiring presidential run defined by safe centrism, Klobuchar’s Surpeme Court diatribe acted as a reminder that she is at her best when she’s brazenly fighting Republicans and their stooges while they’re in the hot seat.