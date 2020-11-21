A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website

America's Still Breaking Horrifying New Covid Records Every Day

mrsblog
Harron Walker
Filed to:coronavirus
coronavirusPandemiccovid-19United States
Illustration for article titled Americas Still Breaking Horrifying New Covid Records Every Day
Image: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

To paraphrase the ledes of at least four different covid-related blogs I’ve written over the past six months, the coronavirus pandemic is still very bad and only getting worse.

The United States cleared 12 million cases on Saturday, with Johns Hopkins University clocking 12,019,960 covid-19 infections total, CNN reports. If you thought that number wasn’t staggering enough already, the outlet notes that 2.8 million of those infections—i.e., nearly one-quarter of them—were reported in November alone.

Friday saw the greatest number of new cases reported in a single day, according to CNN, with 195,500. Unlike previous waves of the pandemic that remained localized in specific regions of the country (New York, Florida, Texas, California…), the case surge is occurring in nearly every state.

Hospitalizations are similarly rising, as are deaths. We’re currently averaging about 1,300 covid-related deaths per day, according to the Associated Press, with more than 10,000 deaths reported in the past week alone, per CNN. More than 250,000 Americans have died of the virus at press time.

Harron Walker

Freelance journalist (GQ, Esquire, Out, elsewhere), here on weekends

