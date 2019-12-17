Image : Getty

As the House prepares to impeach the motherfucker on Wednesday, Donald Trump decided to issue a truly mindblowing six-page letter to Nancy Pelosi in which he whines about impeachment. Six pages!!! It’s the best thing I’ve ever read, and by that I mean it’s cheaper than drugs (free) yet still makes me feel incredibly, wildly high.

If you want to temporarily feel the same sensation as you do when tripping on acid, you can read it here in full, but know that it includes sentences like, “You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” as well as “Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of true faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense.” And that’s just on page one!

All of us at Jezebel were shocked into silence when we read the letter, but luckily our fingers and our brains continued tapping away at our keyboards. Here are some headlines we considered but ultimately rejected for this blog: