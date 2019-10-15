Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Preparing to Endorse Bernie Sanders

During Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, Bernie Sanders teased a “special guest” at an upcoming rally in New York City. According to the Washington Post, that special guest is none other than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—who will also be endorsing Sanders:



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, one of the most influential voices among young liberals and a rising Democratic star, plans to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president and appear with him at a rally on Saturday, according to two people with knowledge of her plans.

The surprise endorsement is a political coup for Sanders, 78, who has been fading in the polls and has faced growing questions about his age and health. Before Tuesday’s Democratic debate, he had been sidelined from the campaign trail for two weeks by a heart attack.

“We’re looking forward to Saturday,” said Corbin Trent, a spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez. Sanders teased the rally at Tuesday night’s presidential debate, saying he would have a “special guest” appearing with him in New York.