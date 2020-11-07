A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Snap Judgment

A Whole Power Suit

juliannevevo
Julianne Escobedo Shepherd
Madam Vice President Kamala Harris
Madam Vice President Kamala Harriselection 2020kamala harrisvice president-elect
Image: Getty
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris walked onstage to Mary J. Blige’s “Work That” in Wilmington, Delaware, Saturday night, before delivering a jubilant acceptance speech. She looked absolutely thrilled, and wore a white power suit, acknowledging the hue the Suffragettes wore, and symbolizing her new position as the first woman, Black, and Indian-American vice president.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

Harris’s speech acknowledged her achievement, and she made it a special point to call in women of color who helped her get there, in particular Black women, who delivered the Biden-Harris vote in record numbers and also put in outsized work on the ground. After acknowledging her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who immigrated to the U.S. at 19, she said, “So, I’m thinking about her and about the generations of women—Black Women. Asian, White, Latina, and Native American women throughout our nation’s history who have paved the way for this moment tonight. Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality, liberty, and justice for all, including the Black women, who are too often overlooked, but so often prove that they are the backbone of our democracy.”

And:

All the women who worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century: 100 years ago with the 19th Amendment, 55 years ago with the Voting Rights Act, and now, in 2020, with a new generation of women in our country who cast their ballots and continued the fight for their fundamental right to vote and be heard.

Tonight, I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision—to see what can be unburdened by what has been—I stand on their shoulders.

Hope you’re having as great a day as I am.

Julianne Escobedo Shepherd

Editor in Chief, Jezebel

DISCUSSION

chillywonker
PhoebeCaulfieldTheThird

I did not anticipate watching her take the stage meaning so much to me. Then I was crying. An actual fucking woman was making her VP victory speech. My DIL texted me that she was doing the same. This is the kind of me too we deserve. May there be many more.