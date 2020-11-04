A Series of Small Victories From Election Night

A Series of Small Victories From Election Night

joansummers
Joan Summers
Filed to:election 2020
election 2020elections
Save
Illustration for article titled A Series of Small Victories From Election Night
Image: Michael B. Thomas (Getty Images)

I’m neither a pollster of a politician, so I will skip the pleasantries: Who fucking knows what the results of our ongoing presidential election will be. Currently, it seems pretty bad man!

Regardless, victories were had for Democrats last night, which is an objectively good thing. With an uncontrolled pandemic decimating the country, however, election night looked a bit different, with most Democratic candidates opting for socially distanced appearances over blow-out victory parties. (Their Republican challengers, meanwhile, felt no such qualms.)

Below are just a few of those victories. Among them, the historic wins of Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones of New York, who will be the first openly gay Black men elected to Congress. New York also celebrated other exciting victories, like Jamaal Bowman’s win and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s re-election, while in Missouri, progressive frontrunner Cori Bush nabbed a seat in the House, making her the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress. She led the vote with 84 percent when AP called the race at 10:30 ET time.

Elsewhere, “squad” member Ilhan Omar won re-election in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District by landslide, as did Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts 7th Congressional District. For now, these are the victories to remember, as the nation heads into a week of uncertainty

Captions provided by AP and Getty.

Joan Summers

local gossip

Advertisement

2 / 11

Cori Bush

Cori Bush

“Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush dances with supporters during her election-night watch party on November 3, 2020 at campaign headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri.”
“Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush dances with supporters during her election-night watch party on November 3, 2020 at campaign headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri.”
Image: Michael B. Thomas (Getty Images)
Advertisement

3 / 11

Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Omar

“Rep. Ilhan Omar poses for a photograph during a get out the vote event on the University of Minnesota campus on November 3, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.”
“Rep. Ilhan Omar poses for a photograph during a get out the vote event on the University of Minnesota campus on November 3, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.”
Image: Stephen Maturen (Getty Images)
Advertisement

4 / 11

Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly

“Mark Kelly, right, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to supporters.”
“Mark Kelly, right, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to supporters.”
Image: Ross D. Franklin (AP)
Advertisement

5 / 11

Tina Smith

Tina Smith

“U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, right, D-Minn., applauds as Democrat U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar addresses students at the University of Minnesota on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Minneapolis.”
“U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, right, D-Minn., applauds as Democrat U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar addresses students at the University of Minnesota on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Minneapolis.”
Image: Jim Mone (AP)
Advertisement

6 / 11

Mondaire Jones

Mondaire Jones

“Democratic candidate Mondaire Jones poses for a selfie.”
“Democratic candidate Mondaire Jones poses for a selfie.”
Image: Jessica Hill (AP)
Advertisement

7 / 11

Ritchie Torres

Ritchie Torres

“Ritchie Torres, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 15th Congressional District, speaks to the media, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York.”
“Ritchie Torres, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 15th Congressional District, speaks to the media, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York.”
Image: Adam Hunger (AP)
Advertisement

8 / 11

Jamaal Bowman

Jamaal Bowman

“Jamaal Bowman, right, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 16th congressional district, meets with voters Iris Stella, left, and her husband Charlie, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York.”
“Jamaal Bowman, right, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 16th congressional district, meets with voters Iris Stella, left, and her husband Charlie, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York.”
Image: Mark Lennihan (AP)
Advertisement

9 / 11

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

“U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to members of her staff and volunteers who helped with her campaign and getting out the vote, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, outside her office in the Bronx borough of New York.”
“U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to members of her staff and volunteers who helped with her campaign and getting out the vote, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, outside her office in the Bronx borough of New York.”
Image: Kathy Willens (AP)
Advertisement

10 / 11

Kweisi Mfume

Kweisi Mfume

“Incumbent Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md, center, celebrates his victory in the election for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District seat, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Baltimore.”
“Incumbent Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md, center, celebrates his victory in the election for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District seat, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Baltimore.”
Image: Steve Ruark (AP)
Advertisement

11 / 11

Joan Summers

local gossip

DISCUSSION